INS Betwa, Navy's missile frigate, tips over during undocking at Mumbai

Guided missile frigate INS Betwa suffered a mishap at the Naval dockyard in Mumbai while it was at the dry dock.

"The incident occurred at 1350 hrs during undocking evolution wherein it is suspected that the dock-block mechanism has failed," Navy spokersperson Captain DK Sharma said on Monday.

Due to this the mast of the ship has hit the ground on the left side. Capt. Sharma explained that docking and undocking are very precise and complex processes.

The ship was undergoing refit and the incident happened as it was undocking in the cruiser graving dock of the dockyard.

INS Betwa is a 4000 tonne frigate of the Brahmaputra class built by Garden Reach Ship Builders of Kolkata and entered service in July 2004.

Further details are awaited. The Navy has ordered an inquiry into the incident.