Sartaj Aziz arrives early in Amritsar for Heart of Asia conference

Pakistan Foreign Affairs Advisor lands in Amritsar for the Heart of Asia Conference on Saturday evening. Also seen in the picture is the Pakistan High commissioner to India, Abdul Basit. Photo: Special Arrangement

Officials dispel hopes of more than a handshake with Modi.

Pakistan’s Foreign Affairs Advisor Sartaj Aziz arrived here on Saturday evening, ahead of his scheduled arrival for the Heart of Asia conference on Sunday morning, due to weather conditions, senior officials told The Hindu.

Mr. Aziz’s early arrival also raised speculation that he and Prime Minister Narendra Modi would meet for more than the customary welcome handshake, as he is attending a dinner hosted by Mr. Modi for conference delegates.

“We advised Mr. Aziz to come early given the fog factor in the morning,” a Pakistani diplomat told The Hindu, referring to visibility issues that have delayed dozens of flights to north Indian cities including Amritsar. The forecast for Sunday morning was a visibility of 600M, far below the stipulated 1000M clearance VIP flight controllers normally insist on, another official said.

“There’s no meeting between Modi and Aziz”

While he avoided the fog, Mr. Aziz’s visit is not expected to dispel the chill between India and Pakistan over terror attacks including the latest terror strike on Nagrota base that left 7 jawans dead, and taking the casualties since the Uri attack to cross 20.

“There is no meeting,” a senior official told The Hindu, when asked about the chance of a ‘pull-aside’ meeting between Mr. Modi and Mr. Aziz in Amritsar, indicating only a joint call-on was scheduled. Mr. Aziz will meet Mr. Modi along with other ministerial guests at the conference at the Sadda Pind local resort for dinner.

On Sunday morning, India and Afghanistan will further seek to pin Pakistan on terrorism, with an effort to ensure a draft declaration at the Heart of Asia conference which will include stringent language against “cross-border terrorism”, and “sanctuaries for terror groups”. The conference will be jointly inaugurated by Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani and PM Modi, who will also hold a bilateral meeting, their fourth such meeting this year.

Pakistan ready to wait till India is open to dialogue

At a press conference ahead of the conference, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) made it clear that no talks with Mr. Aziz would possible in the current circumstances, calling terrorism a “calculated strategy” of Pakistan.

“Pakistan is a country which has a long record of carrying out cross-border terrorism which it regards as an instrument of state policy. India has always been open to talks, but obviously it cannot be that talks take place in an atmosphere of continued terrorism. The sooner Pakistan stops cross-border terrorism, the sooner bilateral relations can come back on track,” MEA spokesperson Vikas Swarup said.

However, speaking to The Hindu, Pakistan’s High Commissioner to India Abdul Basit said that Pakistan was ready to wait. “If India is not ready, we can always wait. We will continue to work to break the impasse, but we are very clear that dialogue is the only way our countries can move forward and they cannot live in a state of perpetual hostility,” Mr. Basit said.