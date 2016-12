With grocers and cold storage owners refusing to accept scrapped currency notes, farmers are struggling to get potato seeds while landless labourers are forced to forgo their food.

Exclusive: Interview with Abdul Basit, Pakistan High Commissioner to India

December 02, 2016 20:02 IST

Speaking to The Hindu’s New Delhi Bureau, Pakistan’s High Commissioner Abdul Basit tackled questions on Pakistan’s realtions with India, continued support to terror groups, and whether the LoC ceasefire is now dead.

