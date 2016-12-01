Delhi HC sets aside ban on 344 combination drugs

more-in

The Delhi High Court on Thursday set aside the Centre’s ban on 344 fixed dose combination (FDC) drugs, including Corex cough syrup and Vicks Action 500 extra, saying the decision was taken in a “haphazard manner” without consulting the statutory bodies as mandated under the law.

What is a fixed-dose combination? An FDC is one that contains two or more drugs combined in a fixed ratio of doses and available in a single dosage form.

Justice Rajiv Sahai Endlaw said Section 26A of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, which gives the power to stop manufacture of drugs and cosmetics in public interest, does not vest the government with carte blanche to regulate, restrict or prohibit the manufacture, sale or distribution of a drug. The court said the “power of regulation, restriction or prohibition under Section 26A cannot be exercised in public interest, for any reason other than the drug posing a risk to consumers thereof or having no therapeutic value or no therapeutic justification.” These aspects should be considered by the Drug Technical Advisory Board (DTAB) and the Drug Consultative Committee (DCC), a process which was not done.

It said the March 10, 2016 decision banning the 344 FDCs was based on the recommendations of the Kokate Committee and without consulting the DTAB, the DCC and the Central Drugs Laboratory, the bodies set up under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act. The judge said that from the facts in the 454 petitions filed by pharma majors like Pfizer, Glenmark, Procter and Gamble and Cipla, it emerged “there was a total exclusion of the DTAB, the DCC and the Central Drugs Laboratory, and which in my view cannot be permitted.

Centre’s stand not consistent, says court

Setting aside the ban imposed by the Centre on 344 fixed dose combination (FDC) drugs, the Delhi High Court on Thursday noted that during the proceedings, the government contended that before issuing the notification under Section 26A of of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act it was not required to consult the the Drug Technical Advisory Board (DTAB). But it had been seeking the advice of the DTAB in the past.

“Such inconsistent stand is not understandable,” Justice Rajiv Sahai Endlaw said.

“To say the least, the Central government, though acting in public interest, seems to have gone about it in a haphazard manner. It claims the FDCs, for manufacture of which licences were issued by the state licensing authorities between September 1988 and October 1, 2012 without having the approval of the Drugs Controller, were wrongly granted such licences. However, instead of taking action for cancellation of these licences, the manufactures were asked to apply for licences to the Drugs Controller, while continuing to manufacture the drugs for which, according to the government, licences were wrongly given,” the court said. On March 14, the court stayed the operation of the Centre’s decision with regard to medicines of several pharma majors.