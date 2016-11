With grocers and cold storage owners refusing to accept scrapped currency notes, farmers are struggling to get potato seeds while landless labourers are forced to forgo their food.

Demonetisation: Bhutanese Ngultrum rescues Assam border villages

10469_Debasree November 29, 2016 20:26 IST

10469_Debasree November 29, 2016 20:26 IST

With poor road connectivity and hardly any ATMs, Indian regions bordering Bhutan have resorted to using the Ngultrum instead of Indian rupee for daily transactions. Video: Rituraj Konwar

Related Articles