Army sends two PoK boys back

A jawan at Tangdhar in Kupwara district of north Kashmir. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

The Army on Wednesday returned the two boys who had crossed into India from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May 23.

An Army spokesman said here that Wasalat Khan, 13, and Mohammad Iftikhar Khan, 12, of Simari village, were apprehended by an Army patrol, as they lost their way and crossed the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Despite the prevailing tension, the Army patrol displayed remarkable restraint in securing the boys from the danger zone,” he said.

They were returned through the Tithwal crossing point in the Tangdhar Sector in north Kashmir.

“They were handed over to PoK officials in the presence of Jammu and Kashmir police officers and civil officials and a large gathering of villagers from both sides,” the army spokesman said.

