Army Major shot dead by jawan in J&K

Army Major Shikhar Thapa was on Tuesday shot dead by a jawan with his service rifle during an altercation at Butcher Post in the Uri sector of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, the police said.

Further details are awaited.

