Army Major shot dead by jawan in J&K

Army Major Shikhar Thapa was on Tuesday shot dead by a jawan with his service rifle during an altercation at Butcher Post in the Uri sector of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, the police said.
Further details are awaited.
Army Major Shikhar Thapa was on Tuesday shot dead by a jawan with his service rifle during an altercation at Butcher Post in the Uri sector of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, the police said.
Further details are awaited.
Printable version | Jul 18, 2017 5:48:38 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/army-major-shot-dead-by-jawan-in-jk/article19300938.ece
© The Hindu