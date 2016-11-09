An army jawan was killed today in sniper firing by Pakistani troops at Line of Control (LoC) in Machhil sector of Kashmir, prompting retaliation by Indian army which targeted Pakistani posts with heavy weapons.

“One soldier was martyred in Pakistan sniping at Machhil Sector today,” a defence spokesman said here.

He said in retaliation, fire assault with heavy weapons was being directed on many Pakistani posts.

Yesterday, an army jawan was killed and two others were injured in Pakistani shelling in Naushera sector of Rajouri district in Jammu province.

One of the injured jawans succumbd to his injuries last night.