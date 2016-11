An Army jawan was on Saturday killed in ceasefire violation on the Line of Control (LoC) in Keran sector of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, police said.

Pakistani troops violated ceasefire by indulging in firing and shelling in Keran sector this morning, a police official said.

He said that in the incident, Army jawan Harshid Badarya lost his life.

The firing has stopped, the official said, adding further details were awaited.