The counter-infiltration operations along the Line of Control in Kashmir on Wednesday entered the second day even as the Army conducted a search to recover bodies of terrorists killed in the failed infiltration bids in Nowgam and Uri sectors.

“The operations along the LoC in Uri and Naugam sectors continue,” an Army spokesman said.

One soldier was killed on Tuesday as Army foiled two infiltration bids in the Uri and Nowgam sectors of Kashmir.

While bodies of militants have been spotted nearly 300 meters short of the Line of Control (LoC), a search is on in neighbouring areas to find out if there are more casualties on ultras’ side, official sources said.

About 15 terrorists had attempted to cross the LoC, the sources said.

However, the sources said it was not possible to retrieve the bodies of the militants as that could bring the jawans in the enemy line of fire.

The sources said there is remote possibility of recovering the bodies of terrorists killed in these areas.

The sources said a search operation was being conducted thoroughly in both the areas which are densely forested.

The infiltration bid was made days after the bloodiest attack by four Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists on the Army camp in Uri which had claimed the lives of 18 soldiers.

After the Uri attack, the terrorists had again made an audacious attempt to cross the LoC along the Uri and Nowgam sectors. Meanwhile, Pakistani troops also violated ceasefire and started firing at Indian positions on Tuesday.

The Army has refrained from making any comment on the number of terrorists killed during its operations to neutralise the infiltration attempts as the operations are still going on.

They said any confirmation about the number of terrorists can be made only after retrieving the bodies, which is a “remote” possibility now, considering the area in which they might be lying.