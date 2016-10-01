Visits headquarters of Northern Command in Udhampur which planned and executed the surgical strikes, seen as a reprisal for the Uri terror attack.

Army chief Dalbir Singh on Saturday visited the Northern Command headquarters in Udhampur and took stock of the operational preparedness along the border in the wake of heightened tension with Pakistan following India's surgical strikes against terror camps across the Line of Control.

“Gen. Singh arrived at the Northern Command headquarters this morning and chaired a high-level meeting to review the situation and operational preparedness in Jammu and Kashmir, including along the Line of Control,” a defence official said.

The surgical strikes, seen as a reprisal for the Uri terror attack, were planned and executed by the Northern Command.

Gen. Singh also personally complimented officers and men who “successfully” targeted seven terror launch pads located in Leepa, Tattapani, Kel and Bhimbar, the official said.

The Army chief is also scheduled to visit the Western Command.