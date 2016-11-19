Raised in 1941, the Bihar Regiment has won six military cross before Independence and three ‘Ashok Chakras’, two ‘Maha Vir Chakras’, 13 ‘Kirti Chakras’ and numerous other gallantry and distinguished service awards post independence, the release said.

General Dalbir Singh, the Chief of the Army Staff, on Saturday presented the President’s Colours to the 18th, 19th and 20th battalions of Bihar Regimental Centre (BRC) here during a ‘Colour Presentation’ parade held at the Bihar Regimental Centre, Danapur.

Indian Army chief Singh, who was here to inaugurate the platinum jubilee celebrations of Bihar regiment, reviewed the parade and was appreciative of the rich traditions and valour of the regiment, a PIB release said.

General Singh also congratulated the newly raised units and exhorted them to perform their best, it said.

Raised in 1941, the Bihar Regiment has won six military cross before Independence and three ‘Ashok Chakras’, two ‘Maha Vir Chakras’, 13 ‘Kirti Chakras’ and numerous other gallantry and distinguished service awards post independence, the release said.

A team of para-gliders from para brigade flew past over the Colour Presentation parade carrying the national flag, Bihar regimental flag and a banner signifying the platinum jubilee of the Bihar Regiment, the release said.

Another attraction of the parade was the motorcycle display conducted by the dare-devils or the corps of signals motorcycle rider display team, it said.