Army chief General Dalbir Singh on Friday reviewed the security situation in the Kashmir Valley, especially in the four worst affected districts in south Kashmir.

Gen. Singh arrived in Srinagar in the morning and was briefed about the situation by General Officer Commanding of Chinar Corps Lt Gen Satish Dua, defence sources said.

The Army chief visited the defence formations in the north and south of the Valley.

“The Army chief was informed about the steps to be taken to help the civil administration restore normality, particularly in south Kashmir,” the sources said.

Gen.Singh also visited foward locations along the Line of Control in Kupwara district to review the preparedness of the anti-infiltration grid, they said.

He will call on Jammu and Kashmir Governor N N Vohra later before heading back to Delhi.

Curfew reimposed

Curfew was reimposed on Friday in many parts of Kashmir for maintaining law and order.

Life remained hit for the 63rd consecutive day in the Valley where 73 persons have died and several thousand others injured in the violence that erupted after top militant Burhan Wani was gunned down by security forces.

“Curfew has been imposed in many parts of Srinagar city and major towns of the Valley as a precautionary measure in view of apprehensions of violent protests after Friday prayers,” a police official said.

He said 14 police station areas of Srinagar —— the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir —— and towns of Anantnag, Pulwama, Kulgam, Shopian, Pampore, Awantipora, Tral, Baramulla, Pattan and Palhallan have been placed under curfew.

There are restrictions on the movement and assembly of people in the rest of the Valley, he said.