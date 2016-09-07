Chief of Army Staff General Dalbir Singh will visit Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday to review the security situation in the unrest-hit Valley.

Gen. Singh is scheduled to arrive in Srinagar later in the day to review the security situation in the hinterland of the Valley and along the Line of Control, defence sources said.

The Army chief will be briefed about the security grid along the Line of Control and anti-militancy operations in the hinterland by senior Army officers and local formation commanders, the sources said.

Over 70 people have died and more than 10,000 injured in the clashes followed by the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani in July.