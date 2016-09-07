TOPICS

India

Jammu and Kashmir

unrest, conflicts and war

Chief of Army Staff General Dalbir Singh will visit Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday to review the security situation in the unrest-hit Valley.

Gen. Singh is scheduled to arrive in Srinagar later in the day to review the security situation in the hinterland of the Valley and along the Line of Control, defence sources said.

The Army chief will be briefed about the security grid along the Line of Control and anti-militancy operations in the hinterland by senior Army officers and local formation commanders, the sources said.

Over 70 people have died and more than 10,000 injured in the clashes followed by the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani in July.

RELATED NEWS

Two killed, 100 injured in fresh wave of violence in KashmirSeptember 7, 2016

Rajnath briefs Modi on Kashmir situationSeptember 6, 2016

Behaviour of separatist leaders not ‘Kashmiriyat’: RajnathSeptember 5, 2016

Rajnath clears use of chilli-filled PAVA shells as alternative to pellet guns September 3, 2016

Rajnath promises alternative to pellet guns, says he is willing to talk to allAugust 25, 2016

There was no official invitation: SeparatistsSeptember 7, 2016

To restore normality, government to get tough with separatists September 6, 2016

More In: National | News | Other States