Army carries out cross-border raid, kills 3 Pakistan soldiers

To avenge the killing of four soldiers in a ceasefire violation (CFV) by Pakistan, the Indian Army carried out a local cross-border raid on a temporary post across the Line of Control (LoC) on Monday night and killed three Pakistan soldiers.

“It was a local tactical level action taken by the local commanders. It was a short distance raid about 200-300 metres inside the LoC,” a senior officer said on Monday.

A Major and three soldiers were killed in CFV by the Pakistan Army along the LoC at Rajouri in the Pir Panjal Valley on Saturday. The personnel — Major Moharkar Prafulla Ambadas, Lance Naik Gurmail Singh, Sepoy Gurmeet Singh and Sepoy Pargat Singh — were from 2 Sikh Regiment and posted in Chingus area of Rajouri.

A combo of file pictures of Army Major Moharkar Prafulla Ambadas (L), Lance Naik Gurmail Singh, Lance Naik Kuldeep Singh and Sepoy Pargat Singh who were killed by the Pakistani troops on Saturday. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Poonch Brigade under 25 Division carried out the raid around 6 pm on Sunday. A small team of 4-5 Ghatak commadoes were involved in it. “It was a tit-for-tat action involving selective targeting. Such actions do not last very long,” the officer said.

The targeted post is of 59 Baloch regiment under 2 PoK Brigade of the Pakistan Army. There were at lthree confirmed casualties and injuries to one. However, intelligence sources suggest there could be more casualties.

After the raid, there was heavy firing on both sides and intermittent firing was on.

An officer said such local level incidents keep happening. “The Indian Army continues to exploit the fleeting opportunities,” he added.