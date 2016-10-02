Five soldiers, including two BSF jawans, injured; two militants killed

Heavy firing was reported near an Army camp in north Kashmir Baramulla district late Sunday night.

Five soldiers, including two BSF jawans, are believed to be injured. Two militants have been killed.

At around 10:30 pm, locals heard heavy firing in Baramulla town, 55 km north of Srinagar. A Srinagar-based Army spokesman confirmed to The Hindu that militants opened fire at the camp in Baramulla.

Preliminary reports suggest that militants opened fire at a battalion headquarters of the Army. "An exchange of fire is on," the Army spokesman said.

Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah tweeted: "Colleagues in Baramulla town are phoning with reports of massive gunfire in their vicinity. Prayers for all in the area."

The attack comes just days after militants attacked the Army installation in Baramulla district's Uri area, killing 19 soldiers and injuring 30 others.