After the protest by veterans over the One Rank One Pension scheme, the government is now facing the ire of the services over the implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission’s recommendations.

Disappointed with the government’s indifference to their concerns, the three services have requested that the implementation of the recommendations for the armed forces be withheld till key issues are addressed.

Some of the major discrepancies they have pointed out are Non-Functional Upgrade (NFU), NFU pay fixation, Military Service Pay, common pay matrix for civilian and military services and allowances. Another committee is dealing with the issue of allowances.

“While a few of our concerns have been addressed, we have been constrained to request the government to withhold the implementation in view of the anomalies which need to be resolved,” the three services said in a message issued to the personnel on Saturday. “In the interim, the personnel are expected to display maturity and patience and not be swayed by hearsay or speculative reports from any quarter,” the note said.

The armed forces have said several recommendations are meant to reduce the status of the military with respect to its civilian counterparts as well as the Central Armed Police Forces. The Chiefs have written several times to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar through the office of the Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee currently headed by Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Arup Raha. However, there has been no response from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

“Elements within the government have kept the matter away from the Prime Minister’s attention,” a senior officer said.

On Monday last, the Defence Ministry issued the notification. Thereafter, the services were to have issued instructions as per procedure. However, they have decided not to do so pending resolution of the issue.