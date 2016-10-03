Anti-India slogans were raised from the Pakistani side during the evening retreat ceremony at the Attari-Wagah border here on Sunday, prompting the BSF to register a protest with the Pakistan Rangers.

People seated in the viewers’ gallery on the Pakistani side raised anti-India slogans at least for 10 minutes, Indian officials posted at the Attari border said.

Officials said some stones were also thrown from the Pakistani side a few minutes before the beginning of the retreat ceremony. Officials said the BSF had a flag meeting with the Pakistani Rangers after the 50-minute ceremony ended. “There was sloganeering and unruly conduct by the spectators from the Pakistani side,” a BSF official said.