Dalit organisations backed by non-BJP parties on Friday announced that they will meet next month to decide on how to counter the “cultural fascism” of the RSS.

The organisations, predominately from the Left, will also decide on a “unified command” to be based in Delhi to take on issues related to atrocities on Dalits across the country.

Dalit leader Prakash Ambedkar, on behalf of the Dalit Swabhiman Sangharsh, alleged that atrocities on community members are on the rise and slammed the RSS for “growing cultural fascism” in the country.

“We will hold a Dalit conference-cum-dharna at Parliament Street on September 16. This will be attended by Dalit organisations across the country.

“Currently, we are in the process to set the socio-cultural-religious agenda which will be spelt out in the meeting,” Mr. Ambedkar said.

The rally comes in the wake of recent atrocities on Dalits, including the suicide of scholar Rohith Vemula and the Una incident.