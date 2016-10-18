Vice-President concludes three-day visit to Hungary, flies to Algiers

Vice-President Hamid Ansari concluded his three-day visit to Hungary on Monday and flew to Algiers on the next leg of the two-nation trip.

On Monday, he called on President Janos André at the presidential palace after a meeting with the Speaker of the National Assembly, Laszlo Kover, at Parliament House in the forenoon.

Later Mr. Ansari addressed students of Corvinus University in Budapest, recalling the centuries-long interest among Hungarian scholars and academics in Indian culture and other fields. His address on “Indian Democracy: Achievements and Challenges” gave a bird’s-eye view of India’s democratic system, juxtaposing it with Hungary’s own journey in more recent times on to a modern democratic system

On Sunday evening, the Vice-President drove down from Budapest to the quaint resort town of Balatonfured on the shores of Lake Balaton and paid homage to the memory of Rabindranath Tagore who in 1926 spent a few weeks there 90 years ago. He was convalescing here for a few weeks after suffering a heart ailment during a visit to Budapest, where he arrived on October 26. Tagore loved Hungary and has written of it.

Addressing a knot of curious local residents and a few members of the Indian community amid a pleasant thicket of trees planted around a bust of Tagore that stands facing the lake, Mr. Ansari spoke of how Guruji’s stay there also led to a phase of two-way cultural enrichment between the peoples of the two countries. “He offered here a window to [Hungary] in understanding India,” Mr. Ansari said, adding that it had contributed to India and its culture continuing to be welcomed in Hungary. A number of Tagore’s works have been translated into Hungarian.