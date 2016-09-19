Vice- President Hamid Ansari on Sunday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on an army camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s Uri that killed 17 soldiers, saying it was the result of “cross-border terrorism by one particular country in our region.”

“My thoughts and prayers are with the families of those whose loved ones have been killed,” Mr. Ansari said here.

“We shall deal with such provocations in a befitting manner,” he said.

‘Deeply shocked’

Mr. Ansari, who is leading the Indian delegation to Venezuela for the 17th NAM Summit, said he was “deeply shocked” by the attack. — PTI

