Vice-President Hamid Ansari’s four-day visit to Hungary and Algeria that starts on Saturday will have considerable political and economic significance, Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs, Sujata Mehta, told mediapersons at a briefing here on Friday.

The Vice-President is scheduled to have wide-ranging interaction sessions with government leaders and others in both Budapest and Algiers.

Ms. Mehta noted that although India’s engagement with both countries has been frequent, high-level visits have been few, especially in recent times.

The Hungary visit should serve to underline and acknowledge the support and understanding that India has extended to that country over a long time.

The visit will serve to get a sense of the current events in Europe at this interesting point in the history of the continent. This month marks the 60th anniversary of the Hungarian uprising against Soviet policies, and the visit is also timed for the occasion.

At bilateral meetings, there is bound to be an effort to sensitise Hungary to issues of terrorism that India currently faces. There is also a significant economic dimension to the visit. There is substantial and growing Indian investment in Hungary. Hungary also has rich points of cultural resonance for India.

In the case of Algeria, which has rich oil, gas and phosphatic resources, India sees this visit as an opportunity to kindle interest in cooperative ventures. Collaboration in the field of space missions is also on the horizon.