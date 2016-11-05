A student looks out of a window of a partially burnt Government High School in Goripora, near Srinagar on Wednesday. Photo: Nissarh Ahmad

Number of schools damaged during the ongoing unrest in the Valley rises to 32.

A school building was gutted in a fire in Bandipora district of Kashmir, taking the number of schools damaged during the ongoing unrest in the Valley to 32, police said on Saturday.

“A fire broke out in old building of Government High School (which housed a primary school) at Saidnara in Bandipora district last night,” a police official said.

He said fire tenders were rushed to the spot but could not save the building from being destroyed.

Police said it has taken cognisance of the incident and started investigation to ascertain the cause of fire.

As many as 32 schools have been targeted by unknown persons since the unrest began in Kashmir on July 8 following the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani in an encounter with security forces.

Jammu and Kashmir High Court last week took suo moto cognisance of the incidents and directed the state government to ensure that the schools are protected.