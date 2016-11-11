In the first phase, 1,600 desks will be provided on December 7

The Prakasam Zilla Parishad has tied up with the Rotary International to ensure desks for students in all ZP schools.

ZP chairman Edara Hari Babu, chairing the general body meeting here on Thursday, said 10,000 desks would be provided to students in phases with the Rotary meeting two-thirds of the cost and the ZP chipping in with the remaining.

In the first phase, 1,600 desks would be provided to students at a function here on December 7, he added.

Progressive Democratic Front MLCs Vitapu Balasubrahmanyam and Yandapalli Srinivasulu Reddy stalled the proceedings of the meeting for sometime by rushing into the well demanding filling of 18 vacancies to the post of headmaster in State-run schools and promotion to 40 school assistants.