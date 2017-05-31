Zilla parishad to build commercialcomplexes on vacant land

more-in

The Krishna Zilla Parishad is all set to generate additional revenue by developing commercial complexes on its vacant land.

Addressing the officials and zilla parishad members here on Wednesday, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Gadde Anuradha said that three shopping complexes with at least 48 shops would soon be built at Machilipatnam, Gudiwada and Avanigadda in the first phase. “Required fund for building each shopping complex will be collected from the interested private party apart from obtaining loan from banks,” said Ms. Anuradha.

“The shopping complexes will become immovable asset of the zilla parishad once the debt to the banks is cleared,” said Ms. Anuradha. It was planned to construct 13 shops in Machilipatnam, 20 in Gudiwada and 15 in Avanigadda.

Ms. Anuradha said that the zilla parishad had already sanctioned as many as 18 new mandal-level women training centres in the district.

The mines and geology officials were told to explore sand reaches where sand mining could be done in order to earn revenue.

Pedana MLA K. Venkata Rao, ZP in-charge chief executive officer Satyanarayana and others were present.