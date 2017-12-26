YSRCP to stay away from KurnoolMLC bypoll

more-in

YSR Congress Party would not be in the fray in the bye-election to Kurnool MLC seat, the party’s State secretary B.Y. Ramaiah said on Monday.

YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has decided not to field the party nominee in the ensuing Kurnool MLC bye-election, as the Telugu Desam Party managed to win the MLC seat twice by undemocratic means and made a mockery of elections although the YSRCP had a majority, Mr. Ramaiah told the media in Kurnool.

Accusing Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu of practising ‘murky’ politics and ruining the democratic institutions by unleashing money power in elections from the gram panchayat to Parliament, he said Mr. Reddy stood by principles.

Though the YSRCP had a majority in the local bodies in Kurnool district, the TDP had won the MLC seat with a margin of 160 votes and by 62 votes the second time,

Mr. Ramaiah said. The TDP was all out to win the MLC elections with its money power, he alleged.