YSRCP to oppose FRDI Bill in Parliament

The YSR Congress Party will oppose tooth and nail the “anti-people” Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance (FRDI) Bill and move three private member Bills during the winter session of Parliament on Special Category Status, making justiciable election manifesto of ruling parties and disqualification of floor crossing MPs and MLAs with immediate effect.

Stating this to reporters here before leaving for New Delhi on Friday, YSRCP national spokesman and party MP from Tirupati V. Varaprasad said it was unfortunate that the Union government was disowning responsibility of maintaining financial system solvency and leaving in the lurch bank depositors in the event of a bank failure.

‘Broken promises’

The bureaucrat-turned-politician said he would move a private member Bill on holding the parties that came to power fully accountable for poll promises made by them and relief provided to aggrieved people by courts. The ruling BJP at the Centre and the TDP in the State competed with each other in promising anything and everything to the people, but they did nothing to implement the promises, he said, adding each unemployed youth should have been provided at least ₹60,000 as unemployment allowance in keeping with the TDP’s poll promise, while each poor person should have had in their account ₹15 lakh as promised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on bringing back to country unaccounted money stashed in tax heavens abroad by super rich.

Stating that party MP and national general secretary V. Vijayasai Reddy would move another private member Bill on SCS as it was imperative for the speedy development of the fledgling State struggling to cope with bifurcation blues, party Chief Whip in Parliament Y.V.Subba Reddy would move yet another private member Bill on disqualification of defectors with immediate effect as making them State Ministers by the TDP even before they resigned amounted to making a mockery of democracy.

He said the party would give prominence to SCs, STs and BCs during the next elections.