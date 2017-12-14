YSRCP seeks disqualification of Giddi Eswari, 22 others

more-in

Alla Ramakrishna Reddy and Musthafa Shaik, YSRCP MLAs, submitted a petition on Wednesday to the Deputy Secretary of Legislative Assembly on Wednesday seeking disqualification of MLA Giddi Eswari for defecting to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

Speaking to mediapersons, Mr. Reddy said the number of YSRCP MLAs who joined the ruling party and against whom action was pending reached 23 with Ms. Eswari being the latest one to switch loyalties.

He said there were instances of action taken against some Members of Rajya Sabha who joined other parties, but the situation was completely different in Andhra Pradesh as the Speaker refrained from disqualifying not one or two but 23 MLAs who bid adieu to the party which sent them to the Assembly.

The Speaker should immediately disqualify all those MLAs, most of whom were welcomed into the TDP by none other than its national president and Chief Minister, the YSRC MLAs demanded.