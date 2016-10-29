Kolagatla fumes at officials at Vizianagaram ZP meet for not keeping opposition MLAs informed on beneficiary selection

Members of the opposition YSRC walked out of the Zilla Parishad general body meeting here on Friday in protest against the violation of protocol and leaking of the list of NTR housing scheme beneficiaries to constituency in-charges of the ruling party.

The issue came up for discussion when YSRC MLAs P. Pushpa Vani (Kurupam) and P. Rajanna Dora (Salur) sought to know from chairperson Sobha Swati Rani whether or not the list of beneficiaries for allotting 1,250 houses for each Assembly constituency was finalised. When the Project Manager (Housing) informed them that the list was being finalised, YSRC district president and MLC Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy asked how the department was going ahead without the knowledge of opposition MLAs and demanded an explanation for ignoring them. Unsatisfied with the reply from the official, the YSRC members trooped out of the meeting hall.

Quality Control DE surrendered

Earlier, the meeting adopted a resolution not to conduct quality check for CC roads which are being laid in rural areas under Chandranna Baata costing below Rs.50 lakh.

The members alleged that on the pretext of quality check bills were not being settled regularly which was hindering the work progress.