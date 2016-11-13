To raise the issue during winter session of Parliament commencing November 16

The YSR Congress parliamentary party has decided to intensify the struggle for achieving Special Category Status (SCS) to Andhra Pradesh by making it a special agenda of the party in the winter session of Parliament commencing November 16.

Chaired by party president Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy, the parliamentary party meeting was attended by Lok Sabha members Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy, Y.V. Subba Reddy, V. Vijay Sai Reddy, Y.S. Avinash Reddy, V. Vara Prasada Rao and Butta Renuka. The meeting discussed at length the party’s strategy for the winter session and decided that SCS would be on top of its agenda. Speaking after the meeting, Mr. Rajamohan Reddy said though the SCS issue could be a closed chapter for Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Union Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu, the YSR Congress strongly believed that it was the panacea for all problems of A.P., including better employment opportunities for youth.

“It would be the core issue for us in Parliament and we will utilise every opportunity on the Floor of the House and outside to rake up the issue to keep it alive since it is the right of every citizen of A.P.,” Mr. Rajamohan Reddy said.