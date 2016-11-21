The YSR Congress has demanded that the State government convene an all-party meeting to discuss the fallout of the demonetisation on the lower and middle class people, and evolve measures to mitigate their plight.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu should address a letter to the Central Government highlighting the problems faced by the common man and seek appropriate measures to provide relief in the transition period, said YSR Congress MLA and Public Accounts Committee chairman Buggana Rajendranath Reddy.

He alleged that the Chief Minister had used the demonetisation exercise for his personal benefit and sold the shares of his family-owned company in advance.

“Each share of Heritage Foods, which was Rs.199 before the TDP came to power, was sold at Rs.909 in October this year, marking a 4.5 times increase. The bulk transaction was done 10 days before demonetisation, which indicates that Mr. Naidu has prior knowledge of the Centre’s move,” he said.

He recalled how the apex court had passed serious remarks relating to lack of preparation to handle the situation arising out of demonetisation, and said the State government too did not take any steps to ease the suffering of the common man.

Mr. Naidu was preoccupied in appropriating his own wealth while advising the people to use plastic money instead of cash, indicating the lowly opinion he had about the common man.

The Chief Minister, who claimed that he had written a letter to the Centre to scrap higher denomination notes, however, took no effective steps to tackle the situation.

“He should have allowed people to pay the bills using old notes and directed the fair price shops to accept higher denomination notes. But he did not initiate any such measures,” he said, adding that Mr. Naidu was engaged in Jana Chaitanya Yatra at a time when people were going through a difficult phase.

