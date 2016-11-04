The writ petitions filed by YSRC leaders seeking direction to the Speaker of AP Legislative Assembly to initiate proceedings against the MLAs who shifted loyalty to the TDP are referred now to a division bench of High Court.

Justice P. Naveen Rao of the Hyderabad High court passed orders to this effect on Thursday. B. Rajendranath Reddy filed case seeking a direction to the Speaker of AP Legislative Assembly to dispose of his petition seeking disqualification of MLAs P. Rama Rao and M. Ashok Reddy. Whereas D. Tippa Reddy of YSR Congress moved the petition for disqualification of MLA Amaranth Reddy and Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy filed a writ petition seeking action against MLA S.V. Mohan Reddy. These will be placed before a division bench for adjudication.

