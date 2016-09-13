Singapore cos stand to gain: Bhumana

: The YSR Congress Party has demanded that the State government order a court-monitored inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the Swiss Challenge method adopted for the construction of capital Amaravati in light of the High Court passing strictures against the method adopted by the government.

There were several irregularities in the Swiss Challenge method which was heavily loaded in favour of companies from abroad, YSRC leader Bhumana Karunakar Reddy said. He alleged that the State had handed over vast stretch of land on a platter to the Singapore companies with tailor-made terms with vested interests.

The State had given 1,700 acres land to the Singapore companies and incorporated conditions that favoured them bypassing all the rules and this should be thoroughly inquired.

The land promised to these firms did not house government offices, Assembly or any such facilities indicating that it would be used for commercial purposes.

This exposed the corruption involved in the deals.

Cong. cries foul

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee alleged that there were dark agreements behind the secrecy that was being maintained in the Swiss Challenge method. APCC president N. Raghuveera Reddy recalled that the high-level committee headed by former Finance Secretary Vijay Kelkar gave specific recommendations against the Swiss Challenge method claiming that it would result in information asymmetry and thereby, lead to lack of transparency in the deals.