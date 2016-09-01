The YSR Congress Party has demanded action against Deputy Superintendent of Police, Gurazala, K. Nageswara Rao, for allegedly manhandling ex-MLA Janga Krishnamurthy at the Gurazala police station on a day when MLAs of both the TDP and the YSRC braced themselves up for an open debate.

A group of party leaders led by former Minister K. Parthasarathy met Inspector-General of Police, Guntur, N. Sanjay at his office and demanded that action be initiated against the DSP for assaulting Mr. Krishnamurthy, a BC leader and a former MLA of Gurazala.

Mr. Parthasarathy told mediapersons that the incident took place on Monday afternoon. Even as the local YSRC leaders were being taken into custody, the DSP barged into the police station and assaulted the ex-MLA, holding his collar and pinning him to the wall. The IGP asked the DSP, Narasaraopet, to enquire into the incident and submit a report.