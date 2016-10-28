YSR Congress State general secretary B.Y. Ramaiah on Thursday dared Nandyal MLA Bhuma Nagi Reddy, who defected to the Telugu Desam Party a few months ago, to resign and seek fresh mandate.

Resenting Mr. Nagi Reddy’s criticism of Opposition leader Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy’s interaction with youth in the Yuvabheri programme and his advice to stage protests in New Delhi, Mr. Ramaiah recalled that Mr. Jaganmohan Reddy, party MPs and MLAs, including Mr. Bhuma Nagi Reddy, had staged hunger strike in Delhi in August, 2015.

Yuvabheri was more successful than the party expected and was sending shivers down the spine of Ministers and TDP leaders, he asserted while addressing the media in Kurnool. Mr. Nagi Reddy was flaying Mr. Jaganmohan Reddy only to please Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and secure a Cabinet berth, he alleged.

Struggle for SCS

Mr. Jaganmohan Reddy was waging a struggle for special category status for Andhra Pradesh and was awakening youth and students, the YSRC leader said. The threats meted out by Ministers and TDP leaders that cases would be foisted against youth and students attending Yuvabheri were ignored by the latter, he said.

Mr. Ramaiah objected to Labour Minister K. Atchannaidu warning parents of students to not allow their children to attend Yuvabheri and said such warnings were undemocratic.

Refuting the TDP leaders’ claims of development, Mr. Ramaiah said, quoting former Speaker Nadendla Manohar, who secured information under the RTI Act, that the State failed to get any investment from industrialists and fill a single job vacancy.

The government was apprehensive of conducting municipal elections, fearing that TDP candidates would lose deposits, even after luring 20 Opposition MLAs to join the ruling party, the YSRC leader said.