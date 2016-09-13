Union Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu, who vociferously demanded special category status for A.P. while in Opposition and belied the hopes of people after the BJP gained power, must resign from the Union Cabinet, YSR Congress State general secretary B.Y. Ramaiah demanded on Monday.

The BJP and the TDP promised in their election manifestos to get SCS for the State and gained power, Mr. Ramaiah told the media here. Mr. Venkaiah Naidu cannot shirk responsibility by claiming that he was elected to the Rajya Sabha from another State, but was bound to strive for it as he hailed from Andhra Pradesh.

Mr. Venkaiah Naidu and Mr. Chandrababu Naidu raised hopes among the people that SCS would be granted soon, but were now stating that it was not possible, he said. Special status was imperative for industrialisation of the State, he added.

The Chief Minister claimed to have signed an MoU for Rs. 4 lakh crore in an industrial conclave at Visakhapatnam and had laid the foundation for an industrial hub at Orvakallu in Kurnool district, but they made no headway, Mr. Ramaiah said. Mr. Naidu who adopted a two-eyed approach and promised to get SCS, was targeting YSRC president Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy, he alleged. Mr. Chandrababu Naidu, who was charged in the cash for vote case, cannot dare the Central government, fearing that a CBI case would be filed against him, the YSRC leader said. Mr. Jaganmohan Reddy was denied the mike in the three-day Assembly session, as the TDP legislators were apprehensive that he would expose Mr. Chandrababu Naidu, he asserted.

As many as 14,000 industrial units were set up in Arunachal Pradesh within three years of grant of SCS, Mr. Ramaiah said.

Party leaders T. Surender Reddy and Vishnuvardhan Reddy were present.