Face probe if you are innocent, Bhumana tells A.P. Chief Minister

: The YSR Congress suspects that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has struck a ‘secret deal’ with his Telangana counterpart K. Chandrasekhar Rao in the ‘cash-for-vote’ episode.

Party’s State general secretary Bhumana Karunakar Reddy on Monday alleged that Mr. Naidu had paid Rs.500 crore to Mr. Rao in the first phase to hush up the scam allegedly involving TDP legislator A. Revanth Reddy. He accused Mr. Naidu of going to the extent of pledging the State’s interests at the feet of the Central government by not raising the promises made in the AP Reorganisation Act and also yielding to pressure from Telangana on sharing Krishna and Godavari waters.

“With the ACB court directing its officials to reinvestigate the case, fresh tremors have been felt in the Telugu Desam Party. Even party insiders know that Rs.500 crore has changed hands,” he told a media conference here. He demanded a CBI probe into the cash-for-vote scam and also an inquiry by a sitting Supreme Court judge into the ‘secret deal.’