A dalit youth’s attempt to complain about the police attack on him late on Tuesday night to P.M. Kamalamma, Member, National Commission for SC/STs, was on Wednesday thwarted here by police. Ms. Kamalamma was reviewing cases of atrocities on SCs and STs with officials at the Zilla Parishad Conference Hall.

Chakrapani, who ekes out a living as car driver for a flat owner at Thotapalem, was at the venue with bruises and lathi-charge marks all over his body but the cops present at the venue barred him from entering the meeting hall. Even after much pushing and pulling between dalit leaders and the police, the aggrieved youth could not meet the Member-Commission because a cop bolted the grill door from inside.

On receiving information, Superintendent of Police L.K.V. Ranga Rao came out of the meeting hall and chided Inspector Sobhan Babu for creating a scene at the venue and asked the II Town police to receive complaints from both the parties, register cases and investigate the allegations.