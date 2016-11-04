The Central Crime Station police arrested Morri Sivakumar, 20, of Kurnool on Thursday on charges of mentally harassing an MBA student with indecent Facebook posts.

Sivakumar allegedly enticed the girl of Yemmiganur, who was studying in an engineering college here, and they were in a relationship for a few days before parting ways.

Subsequently, the youth allegedly began to abuse the girl, her mother and sister on mobile phone, Superintendent of Police A. Ravikrishna told the media.

Sivakumar also opened a fictitious Facebook account in her name and posted pictures when they spent time together, besides posting objectionable photos and posts and sending them to the girl’s sister, mother and friends, the SP said.

On a complaint, the Ullindakonda police registered a case and arrested him.

The cyber cell police blocked the fictitious Facebook account, he added.