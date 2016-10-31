DIG of Kurnool Range B.V. Ramana Kumar placed C. Lakshminarayana, sub-inspector of Yerraguntla in Kadapa, under suspension on charges of colluding with a matka organiser by taking illegal gratification of Rs. 2 lakh from the latter, Kadapa Superintendent of Police P.H.D. Ramakrishna has said.

When all the senior officers were busy overseeing bandobust during the Krishna Pushkarams, the Yerraguntla SI took a bribe of Rs. 2 lakh from a matka organiser, Jilani, and allowed him to organise the gambling activity in a big way, the SP said in a statement.

Evidence was obtained in an inquiry that the SI took Rs. 2 lakh and encouraged Jilani, who had earlier given up matka, to organise it without fear, and also struck a deal in which Jilani would pay the SI a monthly sum of Rs. 1.20 lakh, the SP added.

Mr. Ramakrishna warned of stringent action against police officials and personnel who collude with anti-social elements and organisers of matka, cricket betting and gambling.