Presenting a not-so-rosy picture of the State’s finances, Minister for Finance Y. Ramakrishnudu said on Thursday that revenue generation was on expected lines in the first quarter of 2016-2017.

“While the State is already staring at a revenue deficit of Rs.3,000 crore by the end of the first quarter, the financial woes have compounded further with delay in the release of fiscal deficit (Rs.14,000 crore) by the Centre for 2014-2015,” Mr. Ramakrishnudu told reporters at the end of a review meeting on finance and housing in Velagapudi.

“Revenue from non-tax departments like Mines and Minerals and NALA has not been on encouraging lines and we need to shore up non-tax revenues. We cannot impose additional tax burden on people. We need to explore the possibility of increasing revenue from the Mines and Minerals Department and NALA tax, and observe fiscal prudence to cut down expenditure. We have not opted for overdraft in spite of the financial crunch,” the Minister said.

The total revenues stood at Rs.46,051 crore and expenditure touched Rs.49,686 crore, leaving a deficit of Rs.3,000 crore. With the exception of Transport and Commercial departments, most of the departments showed negative growth during the first quarter of 2016-17, the Minister said.

Realty market

Revenues from the Stamps and Registrations Department also declined, indicating the sluggish realty market. Urging the departments to exercise fiscal discipline, the Minister said that Irrigation Department and Municipal Administration Department sought additional allocations.

“We have spent Rs.1,800 crore during the Krishna Pushkarams. We had spent an equal amount during the Godavari Pushkarams. The Finance Department has released an additional budget of Rs.3,000 crore. The departments of Irrigation and Municipal Administration have been seeking additional funds of Rs.7,000 crore. With a serious drought staring at Rayalaseema, we have to release money to the Irrigation Department,” the Minister told reporters.