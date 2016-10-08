Aim is to replicate it in coastal States such as Odisha, T.N. and Goa

Officials from all Indian coastal States, the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) and Germany-based GIZ experts on Friday studied restoration of the Sorlagondi mangrove forest in Krishna district under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Adaptation Fund .

The experts, led by University of Bern Professor Udo Hoggel, critically examined how restoration of the mangrove forest has helped in conservation of the mangrove cover by involving local communities. The study was aimed at implementing the Sorlgondi experiment in all the coastal States of India – Odisha, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Goa – under the UNFCCC’s ‘ Green Climate Fund’ in future.

The experts from the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (Icrisat) were also part of the study.

“Our study will highlight how the UNFCCC’s adaptation fund has brought about a change in conservation of the Sorlagondi forest, where local communities are engaged in cage cultivation, planting of mangrove plant species,” Mr. Hoggel told The Hindu.

Local participation

The M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF) has involved local people in cage cultivation, apart from growing the mangrove cover under the Sorlagondi mangrove forest restoration project. At least 15 ponds were dug for aquaculture that is ensuring the local people employment as part of the project. The same beneficiaries are being involved in collection and conservation of seed of the seven mangrove plant species. A total of 200 hectares of the forest has been identified to grow the forest cover under the UNFCC. Nabard is the implementing agency for the UNFCCC’s ‘Green Climate Fund’ (GCF). NABARD Manager (Farm Sector Policy Department) Mumbai Sushil Kumar told The Hindu that the proposals were being prepared to address the vulnerabilities of the coastal communities through various interventions through the GCF. “All the coastal States will come up with their proposals for conservation of coast and address consequences of the climate change through the GCF,” said Mr. Sushil Kumar.

MSSRF Project coordinator Rama Subrahmanyam and other aqua farmers of Sorlagondi explained their activities in restoring the Sorlagondi forest.

Incidentally, the proposed missile testing launch facility of DRDO falls in the Sorlagondi reserve forest and it is adjacent to the UN climate project site.