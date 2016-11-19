The written examination for the posts of Sub Inspectors, Police Communication wing, and Assistant Sub Inspectors, Fingerprinting wing, will be held across 14 centres in the district on Saturday and Sunday. The test would be held from 10 a.m. to1 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Those who had qualified in the physical tests held at APSP 6th Battalion are eligible for the test.

Thullur ASP Vikrant Patil said here on Friday that the aspirants would have to report at the centres half an hour before the examination. JNTU, Kakinada, would conduct the test. Principal of ANU College of Engineering, P. Siddhaiah would be local coordinator.