Indian Institute of Management-Tiruchurapalli professor Suresh Ramadurai on Sunday asked youngsters to understand mathematical and physical sciences applications thoroughly to grasp the subject quickly.

He attended as chief guest for the six-day workshop on mathemetical and physical applications in AITAM College-Tekkali.

Speaking on the occasion, he said such workshops would enhance the knowledge and help each one to understand latest developments.

AITAM director V.V. Nageswara Rao said that the college had been organsing series of seminars, workshops and meetings for the purpose of knowledge sharing at all levels.

Principal B.Madhu Sahu and TEQIP co-ordinator D.Vishnumurthy participated in the meeting.