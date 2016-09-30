CITU leader and MP Tapen Sen speaks at the CITU conference on women in Guntur on Thursday. —Photo: T.Vijaya Kumar

Participation of women in Indian workforce is declining at an alarming rate, said CITU leader and MP Tapen Sen.

Addressing the CITU National Conference on Women here on Thursday, Mr. Sen said India’s position in employing women workforce is 120 out of 135 countries across the world, far below than even Pakistan and Bangladesh. Further, women have been subjected to deprivation with low quality wages, lesser social security and maternity benefits.

Mr. Sen came down heavily on Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s plans to involve Singapore companies to build the Capital Amaravati and said the move is an insult to the capabilities of Indian engineers.

He alleged that both the NDA and TDP governments were bent on mortgaging the national assets to foreign banks, a move that could prove catastrophic to the country.