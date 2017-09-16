Women entrepreneurs get tips on product sales

Expertspeak: Financial management expert Seema Chaturvedi interacting with VMM president Chennupati Vidya during a talk in Vijayawada on Friday. | Photo Credit: CH_VIJAYA BHASKAR

Networking is nothing but creating relationships and entrepreneurs must think long-term while maintaining a relationship, said Seema Chaturvedi, founder and Managing Director of Accelerator Group, LLC; an American investment banking and strategic advisory services firm, here on Friday.

Delivering a talk on ‘Women Entrepreneurs’ Products—Effective Sales’, in a programme jointly organised by Vasavya Mahila Mandali (VMM) and US Consulate, Hyderabad, Ms. Chaturvedi threw light on the nuances of sales components and factors such as typical reflective sales framework and common mistakes committed while selling one’s products.

Doling out tips on selling techniques, she said first and foremost, one must understand the customer and his needs.

Ms. Chaturvedi elaborated on key issues such as multiple decision-makers and selling via one-way communication among other things.

Joe Christopher from US Consulate, VMM president Chennupati Vidya, secretary Rashmi, technical support manager Keerthy, officials of Nabard, Axis Bank and others were present.

Customising products

Staff Reporter from Guntur adds:

At a lecture on “Potential Deal Structure Options-Mergers, Acquisitions, Joint Ventures and Technical Collaborators,” held at KL University in Guntur, Ms. Chaturvedi cited several instances when the products in India had been customised to suit the taste and culture of the market. She spoke about some of the brands that failed in customising.

Ms. Chaturvedi said sales was nothing but the transfer of confidence to the other person.

“The simple mantra for success in sales is to first you give and then get what you want. Sales are a deep understanding or ability to comprehend a complex idea,” Ms. Chaturvedi said.