Woman slaps constable for ‘harassment’

A widow running a small kiosk at Srisailam slapped a police constable, Umla Naik, working in the local police station on Saturday alleging that he has been harassing her minor daughter to love him. He has been making late night calls to her mobile phone and sending messages, she said.

The woman further alleged that the police did not register a complaint lodged by her four days ago, despite SP A. Ravikrishna’s instructions to them after her daughter complained to him over the phone about the harassment. “Instead, they have been coercing her to strike a compromise,” she alleged and sought action against the errant policeman.