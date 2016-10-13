A woman and her husband have been charged with killing the former’s parents in an incident reported at Chebrolu.

The police said the woman, Mastanbi, and her husband Kaza Mohiuddin, confessed to them that they axed Sk. Khasim (75) years and his wife, Meerabi, to death on October 5 at the latter’s house at Chebrolu.

Superintendent of Police, Guntur Urban, Sarvashresth Tripathi said the team, led by DSP South Srinivasa Rao, and comprising CI Ravi Kumar and Sub-Inspector Raj Kumar, deserved praise for achieving the breakthrough within days.

Sk. Khasim and wife Meerabi have seven children and there have been disputes over an inherited property of 13 cents.