The Second Additional District Judge, Parvathipuram, Mr. Chandrasekhar has sentenced Sarika Gowri, an accused in the killing of Hanumanthu Ramana on August 23, 2012, to undergo four years’ imprisonment and pay a fine of Rs. 500.

According to Public Prosecutor Raghuram, Hanumanthu Ramana, a liquor addict, used to quarrel with his wife Lakshmi regularly.

On August 23, when he came home drunk and began abusing his wife, Sarika Gowri, who was residing near their home in Bugatha Street at Parvathipuram, lifted Hanumanthu physically and flung him on the road.

Hanumanthu succumbed to the head injury he sustained in the incident. Following a complaint by Lakshmi, then sub-inspector of Parvathipuram Town Police Station D. Dheenabandhu registered a case. Then inspector B. Venkata Rao, who investigated the case, filed the charge-sheet.

Chittoor Reporter writes: Two chain-snatchers — Saleem Irani and Mohammad Ali Khan (20) — from Hubli town of Karnataka were sentenced to two years of imprisonment by the II Additional District Magistrate Court at Madanapalle on Friday.