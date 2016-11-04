A woman allegedly hacked her mother-in-law and slit her own throat. The incident took place at Rajavaram village of Gangavaram mandal on Thursday.

According to police, Krishnaveni (45) and her daughter-in-law Rajeswari (26) had been living in Rajavaram for the last few months. They reportedly had frequent quarrels.

Rajeswari allegedly attacked Krishnaveni with a knife. When she saw her mother-in-law in a pool of blood, Rajeswari got frightened and slit her own throat with the same knife.Neighbours informed the police, who rushed the duo to the Rajamahendravaram Government Hospital, where the condition of Rajeswari is stated to be critical.